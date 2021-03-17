Beverly E. Bennett, 76, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 5:30 a.m., Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Visitation was held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Tuscola United Methodist Church, 901 North Prairie Street, Tuscola, IL.

Private family services will be held at the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Beverly was born on July 20, 1944 in Paris, IL, the daughter of Winfield B. and Lillie M. Flickner Whitcher. She married Thomas D. Bennett on August 19, 1967 at the First Christian Church in Paris, IL. He survives.

Also surviving is her son: Robert Maxwell (Cathleen) Bennett of Washington, IL, daughters: Sarah Catherine Bennett of Finland and Jennifer Ellen (the late Timothy) Bender of Villa Grove, IL, grandchildren: Olivia, Megan, Samuel and Andrew.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: John C. Whitcher.

Beverly was a member of the former Jarman Hospital Auxiliary, United Methodist Women, Red Hat Society, a former Cub Scout Den leader in Pack 80 in Tuscola of the Boy Scouts of America, Brownie, Junior and Cadette troop leader of Girl Scouts of America and member of the Green Meadows Girl Scouts Council of Illinois, Tuscola Library Storyteller and after school reading program coordinator.

She worked as a substitute elementary school teacher in Tuscola, two years at Paris and one year in Peoria from 1967 – 1968. She served as assistant to the Pastor and Education Director of the Tuscola United Methodist Church, where she also was a Sunday School teacher. Beverly also worked as a secretary for State Farm Insurance after she and Tom moved to Tuscola in early 1973.

Memorials are suggested to: Tuscola United Methodist Church, 901 N. Prairie Street, Tuscola, IL.

