Lester W. Fornshell Jr.

Lester William “Bill” Fornshell Jr., age 88 of Chesterton, IN passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was born on November 7, 1932 in Crown Point, IN to Lester and Florence (Coffman) Fornshell .

Lester is survived by his wife of 42 years, Brenda Lambert and their son, Chance Fornshell. He is also survived by his first wife, Ruth Wandrey and their children, Lester William (Gayle) Fornshell III; daughter, April Fornshell; grandchildren, Billy, Jessica, Daniel, Lakyn, Arianna; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Michael Fornshell; sisters, Pat Walsh, Emily Penn; and his fur baby, Raisin. He was preceded in death by his father, Lester William Fornshell; mother, Florence Fornshell; son, Jeffrey D. Fornshell; daughter, Crystal C. Fornshell-Metheny; grandson, Brandon Fornshell; brother, James Fornshell; and sister, Cheryl Charlson.

Lester was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving as a Seabee from 1950-1953 and enjoyed yearly reunions with his unit. In 1978 he married his loving wife, Brenda and continued to build his family. He was retired from NIPSCO after working as a lineman for 37 years. In 1994, Lester shot the largest deer in the State using a muzzle loader. He loved the outdoors, gardening, watching, and feeding the hummingbirds, and often spending time riding his favorite lawn mower.

Funeral service was held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Chesterton, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lester William “Bill” Fornshell Jr. please visit our Sympathy Store.