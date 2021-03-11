Kevin D. Bratten

Kevin Donald Bratten, 53, of Tuscola, IL passed away peacefully at Carle Foundation Hospital on Thursday, March 4, 2021 with family at his bedside as a result of a heart attack.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday March 13, 2021 at the Tuscola Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Joseph Carter officiating. Graveside Services will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Kevin was born in Elgin, IL on January 24. 1968, the son of James D. and Dottie J. Bratten.

Survivors include his daughter: Lilly JoeAnn Yoder-Bratten and her sister: Sofia, brother: Greg (Karen) Bratten, sister: Kimberly (Tim) Mitchell, brother: Andy (Carrie) Bratten, brother: Kris (Sheila) Bratten and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Kevin attended Tuscola High school and spent his adult life within the community. Kevin was most recently employed at Adkisson Construction, skilled in electrical work, construction, and repair. Kevin loved to spend time with friends and family and never knew a stranger. Kevin’s greatest accomplishment was becoming a father to Lilly who he loved endlessly. Kevin had a love for his family that is truly indescribable. He enjoyed listening to the Rolling Stones, Chicago, Chicago Cubs baseball, and finding rare items and the beauty within them. Kevin was well known for his humor, dedication to friends and family, and his ability to “keep on keepin on”. He could frequently be found riding his bicycle and waving largely at a friend passing by while on the hunt for his next adventure. He will be greatly missed and will never be forgotten. In his last moments Kevin was able to give his all for others to continue to live their life through the selfless gift of organ donation.

Memorials and donations received will be applied to funeral costs and all remaining donations will be placed into a savings account for his daughter, Lilly.

Everyone is asked to please follow social distancing guidelines.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com