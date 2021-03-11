Helen L. Ray, 91, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 3:10 a.m., Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, Mattoon, IL

Graveside Services were held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Hillcrest Memorial Park, Sandoval, IL.

Helen was born on September 22, 1929 in Centralia Township, IL, the daughter of James and Cora Haney Rhynes. She married Jonathan M. Ray on October 17, 1947 in Salem, IL. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2012.

Survivors include her children: David Ray of Centralia, Danny Ray of Tuscola, Vicky (Billy) Feeney of Mattoon, Johnnie Ray of Neoga and Tom (Deb) Ray of Tuscola, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and five sisters and son-in-law: Richard Cothron.

Helen was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, playing bingo and putting together jigsaw puzzles. Helen was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan. She was a member of the Tuscola Moose Lodge and VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.