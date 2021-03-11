Harrold R. Gallion

Harrold Ross Gallion, 95, of Newman died on March 4, 2021 at the Newman Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Harrold was born on September 11, 1925 in Decatur, Illinois to J. Wesley and Jennie (Drake) Gallion. He married Rose (Jurney) Gallion on January 25, 1948 in Newman.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Rose Jurney Gallion; three children, Cathy Boyd, Diane (Charly) Anderson, and Amy McGinness; ten grandchildren, Haley Boyd, Ashley (Jason Friese) Boyd, Oliver Boyd, Cory (Mandy) Anderson, Wade (Casey) Anderson, Christopher (Taylor Reed) Ray, Ted (Jessi) McGinness, Ferrin (Danny Stankus) McGinness, Jake McGinness, and Bethany (Jordan) McGinness Hellman; and seven great-grandchildren, Payton Schnebly, Liam Schnebly, Eden Schnebly, Brinley Friese, Seth Anderson, Sawyer Anderson, and Kade Ray.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Harrold was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served on the USS Tillman as a corpsman during World War II. After serving his country, he attended Western Illinois University and worked at USI/Quantum Chemical Plant in Tuscola, Illinois as a chemical operator for 35 years. He loved taking care of his home that he built with his father for his family. He enjoyed being outside working in his yard and puttering in his garage, well-known in his neighborhood for his constant whistling and singing. Harrold was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Illini sports. Most of all, he adored and devoted his life to caring for his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be remembered by all of them for his sense of humor and playfulness, knowledge, and willingness to help at a moment’s notice.

Harrold was a member of the Newman First Christian Church and the Newman American Legion.

Private family services were held with military rites and officiated by Justin Smith, Pastor of the Newman Christian Church. Joines Funeral Home (Newman) is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Newman American Legion.