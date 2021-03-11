Emmett M. Meinhold, 77, of Benson, won his eternal victory hearing the words “well done my good and faithful servant” when he passed away on Wednesday February 24, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on February 2, 1944 in Peoria, IL to Emmett H. and Virginia Campbell Meinhold. He married Nancy Eden, the love of his life on December 30, 1964 in Galesburg, IL. She survives.

Also surviving is one daughter, Mindi (Danny) LeBaube of Roanoke; three sons, Tim (Steph) Meinhold of Tuscola; Todd (Amee) Meinhold of Benson; Marcus (Courtney) Meinhold of Washington; one sister, Sandra Meismer of Eureka; one sister-in-law, Janet Meinhold of Benson; 12 grandchildren, Emilee (Tyler) Severson; Elle LeBaube; Samantha, Madeline, and Tyler Meinhold; Austin (Samantha) Meinhold; Alissa (Brian) Haller; Zach (Madge Sullivan) Meinhold; Addyson Meinhold; Max, Bennett, and Claire Meinhold; and three great grandchildren, Jameson Severson; Sawyer Haller; and Rhodes Meinhold.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Dennis “Diz” Meinhold; and one brother-in-law, Jim Meismer.

Emmett was a lifelong farmer, farming in the Benson and surrounding area all his life. He worked for Caterpillar for 35 years, retiring in 2002.

He was a life-long member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Benson where he served on the church council and served many years as church elder, a position in which he was currently serving. He also served for 13 years on the Roanoke-Benson District #60 School Board.

Emmett was a man of few words, but when he spoke the magnitude of the words stuck with you. He was always the first to help in a time of need and his giving spirit, gentle nature, and kindness were personified when he greeted you with his firm handshake and warm smile.

Emmett’s faith and family were the main priority in his life and his willingness to serve his church, community, and family were a testament to this. His voice of reason, his shining light, and his infectious smile will be greatly missed.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Benson. There will be no formal visitation to greet family, but Emmett will lie in state at church from 9-10 a.m. prior to the services. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church in Benson. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnsonharris.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Emmett M. Meinhold please visit our Sympathy Store.