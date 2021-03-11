Dale G. Underwood, 77, of Villa Grove, IL, passed away at 5:10 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL

Graveside Services were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Murdock Cemetery, Murdock, IL.

Dale was born on September 13, 1943 at Jarman Hospital in Tuscola, IL, the son of Ernest L. and Irma C. Woods Underwood.

Survivors include his identical twin brother: Gale (Connie) Underwood, sisters: Patricia (Dale) Fleming, Jane Seider, Joan Underwood and sister-in-law: Sandy Underwood, many nieces and nephews and great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Cleo Underwood and brother-in-law: Richard Seider.

Dale attended grade school in Murdock, graduated from Newman High School and attended Gem City College in Quincy, IL to learn watchmaking and jewelry repair.

He owned and operated Dale’s Jewelry Store in Villa Grove for 42 years.

Dale was a member of the Villa Grove Chamber of Commerce, helped with the Jonah Fish Fry every year and formerly served as a member of the Villa Grove Fire Department. He was a member of the Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall in Camargo.

The family would like to thank Teresa, his home health nurse and Ashley and Brea for all of their help taking care of Dale and to the Carle doctors and nurses for their care and concern.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Villa Grove Fire Department.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.hilligossshraderfh.com