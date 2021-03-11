Bruce D. Clough

Bruce Dean Clough, 65 of Borton, IL passed away at 3:54 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at his residence.

Private services were held at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Burial was in the Union Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Bruce was born on September 26, 1955 in Bourbon, IL. He was a son of Joseph Layle and Pearl Lucille (Tate) Clough.

He is survived by two children, James Dean Clough and his wife Chevon of Shelburn, IN and Helen Faye Walker of Toledo, IL, ten grandchildren, Skyler, Kalie, Alexis, Kayden, Makeanzie and Ashlynne, and Dakota, Elizabeth, Dominic and Savannah, and three siblings, Virginia Tayler and her husband Colin of Oakland, IL, Allan Clough of Borton, IL and Pamela Frericks of Robinson, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law, Daniel Walker, three sisters, Carol Layton, Linda Mitchell and Debra Clough, and three brothers, Clyde Russell Clough, Doylal Wayne Clough and Donnie Joe Clough.

Bruce had worked at C-Car Industries in Charleston as a forklift operator and warehouse supervisor. He retired in January of 2021 with over 40 years of service.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time outdoors, but most of all spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.