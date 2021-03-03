Villa Grove schools winter sports wrapup

By Tony Hooker

Boys’ Basketball

Shoot down Bombers

Logan Nohren had 15 points on 7-7 shooting and hauled in nine rebounds as VGH defeated Argenta-Oreana 49-24 on February 17. Jake Eversole added nine points and Isaac Mahoe added eight for the Hawks. Eversole, Nick Coffin and Carson Howard each had four assists to help the Villa Grove Heritage cause, and Eversole keyed a stellar defensive effort by recording five steals and four assists. Dylan Ploense had four pilfers and Nohren rejected three AO shots in the win.

Unseat Riders

Jake Eversole had 25 points as the Hawks, who shot 53 percent from the floor for the contest, defeated Arcola 53-41 on February 19. Logan Nohren added nine, and Carson Howard and Isaac Mahoe chipped in seven each or VGH. Nohren continued his push for postseason accolades, hauling in 15 boards, and Mahoe led the defense with five steals and five deflections. Jack Benschneider helped the cause by getting his hands on four Arcola passes.

Cool Comets

Logan Nohren led the way with 16 points as VGH defeated Oakwood 63-60 on February 20. Carson Howard chipped in 14 points and Nick Coffin added 12 on four three-point buckets for the Hawks. Ezra Ely added nine points and Jake Eversole tallied eight. Eversole also dished out eight assists, and Nohren hauled down ten, (including four offensive) rebounds. Howard helped on the glass by corralling eight boards of his own. Howard and Mahoe each had five steals for Villa Grove Heritage.

Joust Knights

Logan Nohren poured in 27 points as VGH annihilated Blue Ridge 74-29. Carson Howard added 15 points and Isaac Mahoe helped out with 12 as the Hawks leaped out to a 25-4 first quarter lead, which they grew to 49-17 at the half. Nohren had nine rebounds, Howard added seven and Daelin Price came off the bench to yank down five caroms for Villa Grove Heritage, who held a 43-28 advantage on the glass. Mahoe also pilfered seven steals and had three deflections to key the defensive effort.

Unseated by Knights

Frigid shooting (33 percent) from the floor, along with 18 turnovers, made the difference as VGH fell to ALAH 64-41. The Hawks were unable to overcome a 21-8 second quarter scoring differential. The twin towers of Logan Nohren (17 points and eight rebounds) and Carson Howard (12 points and six rebounds) led the way for Villa Grove Heritage. Isaac Mahoe continued his stellar effort on the defensive end of the court, coming up with three steals and six deflections.

Girls’ Basketball

Unseat Riders

Kyleigh Block did everything but make the popcorn for VGH as the Blue Devils defeated Arcola 43-32 on February 25, scoring 29 points, hauling in 12 rebounds, and pilfering three steals. Kaylee Arbuckle added 6 points, and Malani Smithenry dished out a pair of assists to help the Villa Grove Heritage cause.

Jousted by Knights

Kyleigh Block had 13 points, but it wasn’t enough as Villa Grove Heritage fell to ALAH 58-24 on February 27. Madie Burwell corralled six rebounds, Kaylee Arbuckle had three steals for VGH, and Hailey Stutz and Malani Smithenry each dished out two assists.

VGJH volleyball

Mauled by Lions

The eighth grade VGJH volleyball squad dropped a straight set 21-25, 10-25 match to Decatur LSA on February 23. Hayden Thomas had five kills and eight digs to lead the Blue Devils. Destiny Gray helped out with five digs.

Bust Broncos

Jobella Crafton pounded four kills and Hayden Thomas smacked three of her own as VGJH defeated Cerro Gordo 25-18, 25-14 on February 25. Carly Eads served up six aces and Ella Schweighart added five for the Blue Devils. Defensively, Villa Grove was led by Schweighart’s eight digs from her libero position. Crafton and Lila Bessent each dug four Bronco shots to thwart the CG attack.