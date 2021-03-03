Special Enrollment Period now open until May for health insurance

Act now through May 15 if you now need health insurance.

With many people anxious to bid 2020 goodbye, it’s possible they overlooked an important year-end deadline: enrolling for health insurance.

“Our communities, nation and even the world, were facing a number of new challenges and competing priorities this fall. It’s easy to overlook, have missed or completely tuned out the annual call to enroll for health insurance,” Charles Joujoute, consumer sales manager for Health Alliance, said.

In January, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to open up the federal health insurance marketplace for three months starting Feb. 15 so uninsured people can buy a plan and those who want to change their marketplace coverage can do so.

“There are a lot of uninsured people who are eligible for assistance paying their monthly premium or costs when they get care,” he said. “We’re hoping to reach out to those people now and get them signed up.”

The enrollment period continues through May 15. Uninsured people can look for plans during that time and enroll at HealthCare.gov or call Health Alliance at (877) 686-1168 to discuss their options.

“If you have lost your job or found yourself without coverage, now is the time to take action,” Joujoute said. “This is an ideal time to check your coverage. Many people will find health insurance is more affordable than they thought.”

According to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS):

· 9 out of 10 people who enrolled got financial assistance.

· 3 out of 4 currently enrolled can find plans for $50 or less.

· Go to HealthCare.gov to learn more.

Individuals or families who purchase insurance through the Healthcare Marketplace, people younger than 65, those not on Medicare and those who are not covered at work or by a parents’ plan (through age 26) are eligible.

“Many people are facing new health conditions during the pandemic such as unknown lingering effects from COVID, mental health needs and trouble or fear of accessing in-person healthcare,” he said. “Having health insurance can ensure you receive care for these routine needs and manage cost for unforeseen disease or major injuries.”