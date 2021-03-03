Health Department to hold additional second dose clinic this week

Douglas County Health Department has received word that an additional shipment of Moderna second dose vaccines is being sent this week. Therefore, a vaccine clinic for Douglas County residents whose eligibility date for the second dose is March 4, 2021 or before will be held Thursday, March 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 40 Martyrs Catholic Church Hall on East Van Allen Street in Tuscola. This location is being used due to Tuscola Community Building being unavailable.

A registration link was posted on the DCHD website (dchealthdept.org) on Tuesday, March 2 for eligible candidates to sign up. If you are a Douglas County resident or work in Douglas County and the date on the back of your vaccine card says March 4 or before, you can sign up for a clinic slot. Please bring your vaccine record card, ticket with QR code, and filled out vaccine consent form and pre-vaccination checklist (these forms can be found on the DCHD website by clicking on the FORMS tab) to the appointment, and remember to wear something that allows the vaccine to be administered to your upper arm.