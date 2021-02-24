Upcoming vaccine clinic information from the Douglas County Health Department

Upcoming vaccine clinics information:

Please note the following changes in scheduled vaccine clinics for Douglas County residents for the upcoming weeks. Because of anticipated smaller dose allotments, only one clinic will be held per week, rather than two. There will be both a second-dose portion and a first-dose portion within each weekly clinic.

Thursday, Feb. 25 at Tuscola Community Building (122 W. North Central Avenue):

10 a.m.-12 noon—Second-dose clinic

12 noon-2:45 p.m.—First-dose clinic (ages 65 and older)

Wednesday, March 3 at Arcola Masonic Center (111 S. Locust):

1:30-3:30 p.m.—Second-dose clinic

3:30-5:30 p.m.—First-dose clinic (ages 65 and older)

The process to sign up for these clinics remains the same. Check the DCHD website (dchealthdept.org) for registration links on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. If signing up for a second dose, be sure the date of clinic is on or after the date written on the back of your vaccine record card. Registration links will be clearly marked as first dose or second dose. There is also a video tutorial on the website showing how to successfully register for an appointment.

When you arrive for your appointment, please bring with you a printed copy of your appointment ticket with QR code (or have it on your smartphone), driver’s license or other ID showing residence, filled out copy of pre-vaccination checklist and vaccine consent form. The last two forms can be found on the DCHD website by clicking the FORMS tab on the right. We will also have those forms available at the clinic, but it will streamline your experience if you have them already completed. If you are getting a second dose, be sure to bring your vaccine record card with you to the appointment.

All vaccine recipients should wear something that allows for easy access to your upper arm, which is where the vaccine is administered. There will also be a 15-minute observation period after you receive the vaccine.