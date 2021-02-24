Thomas McLane

Thomas “Tommy” McLane, 66 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Tommy was born on October 28, 1954 in Tuscola, IL. He was a son of Thomas “Tom” and Janet Ross (Blair) McLane. He married Peggy Ann Henry on December 18, 1982 in Mattoon, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy McLane of Mattoon, IL, children, Christopher Weber and his wife Diane of Mattoon, IL and Chad Weber and his wife Jillian of Mattoon, IL grandchildren, Shailee Weber (Gabi Wandling) of Chicago, IL, Christian Weber and his wife Allie of Mattoon, IL, Karly Weber (Bryar Lock) of Charleston, IL, Dru Howell of Mattoon, IL, Gracie Croy of Mattoon, IL and Shaylee Croy of Mattoon, IL, great-grandchildren, Charleigh Weber, Jaxton Lock and Callister Weber, his mother, Jan McLane of Arcola, IL, and three brothers, Michael McLane and his wife Kathy of Corvallis, OR, Brian McLane of Tempe, AZ and James McLane and his wife Jodi of Arcola, IL.

He was preceded in death by his father, Tom McLane, and a niece, Heather McLane.

Tommy was a 1972 graduate of Arcola High School. Right out of high school he began working at the Chevrolet Dealership in Arthur, IL and then for the Railroad. He drove a truck for Pepsi until 1981 when he began working at R.R. Donnelly’s and Son’s for several years before starting his own electrical company, Illini Electrical. He then retired in 2019 from Hydro Gear in Sullivan, IL.

Tommy served on the board for the Mattoon Softball and Baseball Associations.

His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening, smoking meat and riding his Harley, and adored his dogs, Duke and Giah.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s or a local Food Pantry.