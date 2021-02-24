IN LOVING MEMORY

Roni Hooker Sisk, age 47, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Caldwell Medical Center.

Roni was born on February 1, 1974 in Champagne, IL to her late parents, Ronald Lee Hooker and Georgia Louise Foster. Roni was a 1992 graduate of Dawson Springs High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing in 2000. She worked in various nursing homes throughout her career, serving as a Director of Nursing for more than 15 years. Roni gave her heart and her hands to the service of the elderly, and was well known for the respect she exuded towards all residents and members of her staff. Roni fiercely loved her family, and was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life and loved, above all, to see her children happy. Roni’s most recent promotion was to that of grandmother and she immensely enjoyed her new role as “Noni,” spending as much time as possible with her grandson.

Roni is survived by her husband of ten years, Monte Lee Sisk; step-father, Rick (Becky) Blanchard; one daughter, Bobbi Jo (Austin) Bell; three sons, Tristan Keith Watson of Madisonville; Luke Ryan Martin, Ricky Jace Sisk, both of Princeton; one step-daughter, Makayla (Steven) Bearden of Henderson; two sisters, Mitzi Kinman of Princeton and Mi’Chell (Rob) Huddleston of Eddyville; two brothers, John Campbell of Florida and Tony Hooker of Illinois; one step-sister, Michelle Adcock of Louisville; one step-brother, Bart Rushing of Florida; one perfect grandson, James Watson Bell; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton.

During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home’’ program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.morgansfuneralhome.com. All hugs needed to be received by Friday, February 19, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.