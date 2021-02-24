Lynn Lee Sanders

Lynn was born August 6, 1943 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Willard (Bill) and Rita Black. Lynn passed away February 15, 2021 in Duncan, Oklahoma. She attended school in Villa Grove, Illinois. She married Ted A. Sanders in Park County, Indiana on July 22, 1989.

Lynn was the owner/operator of Rockville Lanes in Rockville, Indiana before retiring to Oklahoma. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, crafting, and travel.

Survivors include her husband, Ted of Duncan, Oklahoma; siblings Becky Bair (Don) of Michigan; Kay Carter (Dave) of Illinois; Bill (Anita) of North Carolina; Mike Black (Brenda) of North Carolina; Crystal Black (Neil) Clodfelter of Virginia; Mark Klumb of Missouri. Surviving children include Brett Coddington (Dawn) of Indiana, Brad Coddington (Beth) of Indiana, Brandi Coddington (Laura) of Indiana, LaDonna Pickett (Dan) of Oklahoma & Carrie Lee (Robert) of Oklahoma; 15 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Lynn is preceded in death by her parents, Bill & Rita Black; and her sister, Carol Klumb.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Chisholm Trail Hospice, 2000 Elk Avenue, Duncan, Ok 73533 or American Lung Association at www.lung.org, in her name.

The family wants to extend a special thank you to Dr. Laura Myrick and the staff of Chisholm Trail Hospice of Duncan, OK.