Holding It All Together-A Dog’s Life

By Amy McCollom

A dog; man’s best friend. I wonder why they call them that? Well, many reasons, if you count them up. Most notably, Frederick – King of Prussia (1740-1786) was first to have supposedly said that of his beloved Italian Greyhound. He said, “the only, absolute and best friend that a man has, in this selfish world, the only one that will not betray or deny him, is his dog.” I know if I lock my dog and my husband in the closet for three days, I know which one will be happy to see me when I let them out.

Now, I must preface this with the statement that we are talking about a good dog. There are bad dogs in this world, or should I say, dogs that have forgotten they are supposed to be good. Perhaps certain dogs have not been blessed with a pleasant upbringing or have fallen to the unfortunate hand of devastating circumstances of mistreatment, loneliness, and hunger. It can make a dog good or bad, just like humans can be affected by the environment from which they come. Dogs, like humans, are empty vessels when born and will pour out what has been poured into them.

Sometimes that vessel needs to be poured empty and wiped clean to receive new contents that are healing, hole-fixing, crack-mending, and good. Sometimes that damaged vessel needs pure love poured in, no matter how many times it leaks out, just keep pouring it in. Pure love is like liquid molten hot gold. It is foreign and it hurts at first, but it’s beautiful when it sticks and has time to settle into those cracks. It heals and is glorious.

A good dog will want to be by it’s Master’s side, day or night. It will depend on the Master for its needs and wants, and seek to be near. If the Master goes away, the dog will long to be in the presence of the Master, and when the day comes when the Master returns, the dog will dance jubilantly with joy that his Master is back, for there is no love more powerful and devoted than that of a dog to it’s Master.

The dog is happiest when it has been fed at the Master’s table, even scraps or crumbs are worthwhile tidbits. The dog waits patiently for something to fall. The dog does not wander away to this room or that room when he knows the Master may have crumbs for him; he sits quietly and waits. He doesn’t beg or act uncomely as others have, who have been shooed away. In time, the dog gets his share if he is patient.

After the supper, the dog gets invited to lay his head on the Master’s lap, as they sit by the fire. Both Master and dog bask in the warmth of the fullness of love, and there is no other place either would rather be than together at that place, at that moment. Then the Master lifts the dogs head in his hands, and their eyes meet, and the Master whispers, “I love you.” The dog gets teary eyed, for he has felt an overwhelming love like no other. I am His and He is mine. And that is how it feels to be loved by the Master, Jesus.

Some days I wish I was a dog. But God made me who I am. Someone who loves dogs, who can see love in them, who has love for them, and who can relate that love to others. God gave us dogs as an example of how His love is for us, and our love is supposed to be for Him. Thank you God for man’s best friend, and for showing us how to see things through your eyes.

Do we seek the Master like our dog seeks us? Do we wait at his “table” for a scrap or tidbit that we can feed our souls? Do we wander away, seeking another master? Do we love the Master daily and adore him like our dogs adore us? Do we get excited to feel His presence again? Are we overwhelmed by His love for us? Are we persistent when we can’t easily get into His presence? Do we stand at the door and continue to beckon until He opens it and lets us in? Do people on the outside know we belong to Him?

You can learn a lot from a dog. And apparently the same goes for my columns. (shameless plug) I hope I have given you something to think about. Seriously, spread the love, be nice to your dog, and let God be your Master.