Gregory C. Teter, 68, of Casey (formerly of Villa Grove) died at 6:37 p.m. on February 16, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital.

Gregory was born on June 5, 1952 in Tuscola to John C. and Dorothy J. (Ledger) Teter.

He is survived by the love of his life, Diane Teter; four children, John Teter of Villa Grove, Kurt (Amber) Teter of Villa Grove, Amanda (Clint) Goodmann of Pesotum, and Lacey (Marc) Thompson of Atwood; fifteen grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and one sister, Lorna (Mick) Cochrane of Marion.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Kurk Teter.

Greg was a 1970 graduate of Villa Grove High School. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Samuel Gompers from 1970 – 1977 where he earned the rank of Petty Officer Second Class. Greg was employed as a correctional officer for 23 years at the Danville Correctional Center serving as the Food Service Supervisor before retiring.

Greg loved to fish, mow his lawn, collect coins, and was a car and motorcycle enthusiast. He enjoyed researching his family’s genealogy and historical facts, especially pertaining to the military. He was a lifelong member of the Villa Grove VFW Walter Jones Post 2876.

A private funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove with an hour prior public visitation. Burial followed at the Arcola Township Cemetery in Arcola, IL.