Deanna J. Kestner, 77 of Atwood, IL passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at her residence.

Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021 at the Arthur Southern Baptist Church. A memorial service was held following the visitation at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Rev. Doug Davis officiated. A graveside burial will take place in the Pilcher Cemetery in Brownstown, IL at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Rev. Olen Evens will officiate. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Deanna was born on July 3, 1943 in Brownstown, IL. She was a daughter of Leonard Lyle and Margaret Blanche (Lasiter) Gough. She married Luther Dean Kestner on July 9, 1960 in Cerro Gordo, IL. He passed away on October 9, 2015.

She is survived by two grandsons, Timothy Donnals and his wife Brittany of Tuscola, IL and Kevin Donnals of Brownstown, IL, five great-grandchildren, Bryan Donnals and his fiancé Courtney, Jordan Donnals, Draven Donnals, Aiden Donnals and Camden Donnals all of Tuscola, IL, one son-in-law, Tim Donnals of Brownstown, IL, one sister, Darlene Phillips and her husband Gary of Atwood, IL and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews and one great-great-great-niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one daughter, Shelly Donnals, her brothers, William Lyle Gough and a nephew, William Lyle Gabbard.

Deanna was a member of the Brownstown First Baptist Church for 37 years. She taught Bible School and Sunday School, when she moved to Atwood in 2017, she joined the Arthur Southern Baptist Church.

She had worked as a CNA for 21 years at the Cherry Wood Nursing home in Vandalia, IL. Deanna also cleaned homes and churches in the area of which she lived.

Deanna was crazy about her dog, Sadie. She loved doing puzzles, gardening flowers, watching soap operas, spending time with her sister antiquing and running around.

Memorials may be made to Deanna’s family.