Villa Grove Blue Devils sports report

By Tony Hooker

Boys’ Basketball

Bucked by Broncos

Connor Brown poured in 29 points as Cerro Gordo Bement handled VGH 56-42 on Tuesday, February 10.

Jake Eversole had 14 points and Logan Nohren had 11 to lead the Hawks. Carson Howard added eight points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals for Villa Grove Heritage. Nohren did yeoman’s work on the glass, hauling down 12 rebounds, including nine off the offensive glass. Isaac Mahoe dished out four assists and Eversole pilfered 4 steals to cue the Hawks, defensively.

Remember Titans

Logan Nohren cashed 10 of 13 free throws on his way to a 26-point night as VGH defeated Tri County 75-50 on Friday, February 12. Jake Eversole added 18 points and seven assists to help the Hawks offensively. Once again, Nohren was a beast on the glass, hauling in 15 boards, including eight offensive rebounds. Nick Coffin drilled three of five three-pointers for nine points, Ezra Ely and Isaac Mahoe added seven points, and Carson Howard helped out with six. Howard also pulled down nine rebounds. Defensively, the Hawks forced 17 turnovers and were led by Nohren, who had three steals and two deflections, and Eversole whose quick hands led to six deflections and two steals.

VGJH Volleyball

Seventh grade

Swayed by Storm

VGJH dropped a taut 23-25, 25-20, 21-25 contest to Salt Fork on February 8, despite five kills from Ryan Lillard and four from Cameron McGaughey. Hayden Thomas and Ella Schweighart each served up nine service aces and Piper Kiser had six assists in the loss.

Cage Bulldogs

Cameron McGaughey served up 13 aces and had two kills to lead VGJH to a 25-15, 25-13 win over Bement on February 9. Piper Kiser had nine aces and two kills of her own to help the Devils’ offensive attack.

Tame Tribe

Ryan Lillard smashed eight kills and Ella Schweighart had six assists and five service aces to lead VGJH to a 27-25, 25-22 win over Judah Christian on February 11. Piper Kiser had seven assists, and Hayden Thomas got to seemingly every Judah swing, digging 15 shots for VGJH, who saw their record improve to 5-1 with the win.

Eighth grade

Weather Storm

Jobella Crafton hammered seven kills and six service aces as the Blue Devils defeated Salt Fork 25-5, 25-9 on February 8. Hayden Thomas pitched in with seven aces and two kills, and Carly Eads and Piper Kiser each dished out six assists to trigger the attack on offense. Thomas had four digs and Crafton and Kiser had three apiece to stymie the Storm attack.

Collar Bulldogs

The Blue Devils served up 23 aces, led by Piper Kiser’s eight as they defeated Bement 25-16, 25-12 on February 9. Jobella Crafton had six kills, Madison Hinds added five, and Lila Bessent knocked down three kills on five swings, served up three aces and had three digs to help the cause. Kiser had five assists and Carly Eads helped out with four to ignite the Devils, offensively.

Take down Tribe

The Blue Devils defeated Judah Christian 25-19, 25-11 behind Jobella Crafton’s eight kills. Piper Kiser had eight assists and Hayden Thomas scooped up ten digs for VGJH. Carly Eads put together a nice stat line with eight digs, eight aces and three kills for the Grovers, who saw their season record move to 4-2 with the wins.