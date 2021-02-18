Dietrich and Tabeling do some damage in girl’s game against Clinton

By Lenny Sementi

Hope Dietrich and Brynn Tabeling put some road work this past week in a top tier Central Illinois Conference skirmish at Clinton this past Monday, Feb. 8. The Lady Warriors upended the Maroons by three 48-45. The two seniors accounted for 34 points in the league win each adding 17 points to their season tally sheet.

“Hope Dietrich’s improved offensive mindedness has been a key for us,” the coach said. “This year she gives us more options and spreads out the defense allowing others to be successful.”

The duo started strong scoring all eight of the Warriors points in the first frame with Dietrich stepping outside the arc twice for threes in the frame. They added ten more points in the second on a combined five field goals. Maddie Stahler and Sophie Kremitzki donated to the totals in the stanza each knocking down a three as the two teams traded buckets through the first 16 minutes of action leading to a 24-24 tie at the half.

“I felt prior to the season that Clinton would be a conference title favorite,” the coach commented. “They present a different type of problems, they run a well designed set play on every offensive possession so you have to be sharp.”

Dietrich and Tabeling didn’t stop there, each hitting a pair of jumpers in the third opening up the outside for an Ella Boyer three ball. Boyer donated seven points to the cause in the game joining Dietrich and Tabeling to score all but seven of the Warriors 48 points in the game. Dietrich continued her hot streak hitting a three early in the fourth before Kohlbecker’s crew finished off the Maroons at the charity stripe. Warrior drives drew fouls when Clinton stepped up the pressure on the defensive end and they converted connecting on nine of 11 from the free throw line in the last six minutes of the game with Tabeling accounting for four of them and Dietrich another two. Marissa Russo, who fought foul trouble most of the contest, secured two of her six rebounds down the stretch and both were on the offensive end allowing the black and gold to keep the clock running.

“Our girls just never give in, even down eight, on the road, with our senior post Marissa Russo in foul trouble,” stated Kohlbecker. “I felt our depth and press were keys to winning, and, our girls have been so responsible in wearing masks in practice, that come game time, I feel we’re in better shape than our opponents.”

Coach Mike Rosenbaum’s JV squad came out on the right side of the scoreboard notching a 37-18 win on the road. Sydney Moss was tops in the scoring department dropping 15 points on the Maroons. She also found her way to a game high five steals and six rebounds. Izzy Wilcox was next in line with five points followed by Harley Woodard and Mia Hasumann who each delivered four points.