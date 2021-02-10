Willian J. Kirkman

Willian Joseph (Joey) Kirkman, 62, of Crossville, TN, formerly of Villa Grove, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at home. He was on Hospice.

Joey was born March 30, 1958, at Jarman Hospital, Tuscola, IL, a son of William Eldon Kirkman and Marjorie J. Kirkman.

He married Crystal on August 11, 2000 at Lake Tahoe, CA.

Surviving is his wife, Crystal, Crossville, TN; son Randy (Susan) Stoops of Newton, granddaughter, Noel Stoops, Newton; brothers, Carl (Francie) of Alma, Marty (Cindy) of Camargo, Tom (Pam) of Urbana, Bernie of Murdock.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sister Patricia Kirkman; brothers, Melvin, Don, Larry, Jerry, and Randy Kirkman.

Joey proudly served his country in the Army at Desert Storm. He retired from Intel Corporation, Hillsboro, Oregon after 24 years of service.

Memorials and/or cards may be sent in care of Crystal Kirkman, 792 Turkey Blind Rd! Crossville, TN.