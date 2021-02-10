Villa Grove Blue Devils winter sports wrapup

By Tony Hooker

Girls basketball

Overwhelmed by

Redskins

Kyleigh Block had nine points and Madie Burwell added six, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Devils fell to Sullivan 44-21 on February 1. Burwell pulled down six rebounds, including four off the offensive glass and she and Block each pilfered three steals for VGH, who trailed 19-7 at halftime.

Cage Timberwolves

Kyleigh Block drilled six three-pointers on her way to a 29-point night as the Blue Devils beat Okaw Valley 51-33. Vanessa Wright joined her in double figures, tallying 14. Maci Clodfelder had six points and was a force on the glass, grabbing 13 rebounds. Block also had 13 boards, and Wright matched her senior teammate in the double-double category, snaring 12 caroms.

Speared by Spartans

Kyleigh Block had 18 points for VGH, but the Devils fell to St Joseph Ogden 47-33. The third quarter was the key, as SJO outscored VGH 18-8 in the stanza. Vanessa Wright chipped in nine points and five steals and Kaylee Arbuckle dished out four assists to key the Devil attack.

Boys Basketball

Clawed by Wolves

22 turnovers led to 26 Okaw Valley points as the Hawks dropped their season opener by a 44-30 count on February 5. Carson Howard and Logan Nohren were the only VGH players to reach double figures, with ten points each. Nohren grabbed nine rebounds, including three off the offensive glass, while Isaac Mahoe pulled down four boards and dished out a team high four assists.

Jr High Girls Volleyball

Seventh grade

Cage panthers

Hayden Thomas served up 16 aces and had two kills to lead VGJH to a 25-17, 25-11 win over St. Joseph on February 1. Ella Schweighart had three kills and seven assists to help the cause, and Piper Kiser had two kills, three assists and five digs. Cameron McGaughey also had five service aces for the Blue Devils.

Remember Titans

Ryan Lillard hammered four kills and Ella Schweighart served ten aces as VGJH defeated Tri County 25-11, 25-7 on February 3. Piper Kiser slapped nine aces and Lillard served up four of her own as the seventh grade netters moved their record to 3-0 on the season.

Eighth grade

Scratched by Panthers

Jobella Crafton hammered seven kills and had three service aces to lead VGJH, but they dropped a 17-25, 25-15,18-25 decision to St Joseph Carly Eads had five service aces and two kills and Eads and Crafton each had seven digs for the Devils. Hayden Thomas added two kills and six digs, and Madison Hinds chipped in three kills and two digs.

Trounce Titans

Carly Eads hammered three kills and served up 14 aces to lead VGJH to their first win of the year, a straight set 25-12, 25-8 win over Tri-County. Jobella Crafton, Piper Kiser and Madison Hinds each had two kills, and Hayden Thomas had three digs for the Blue Devils.