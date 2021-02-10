Steven J. Spears

Steve passed away from congestive heart failure at home on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 (1-24-21, a palindrome, teaching math to the end).

Steve was born April 2, 1960, and grew up in Lowpoint.

Steve is survived by his beloved daughters, Korrine and Audrey Spears; mother, Doris (Dennis) Spears; a sister, Debbie Nesmith; a brother, Dennis Spears; two nieces; two nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Spears.

Steve received a master’s and bachelor’s degree/teaching certificate in math education from the University of Illinois at U-C. He graduated salutatorian from Lowpoint-Washburn High School, lettering in basketball, baseball and track.

Teaching and coaching were Steve’s passion. He encouraged his students and athletes to excel in all endeavors. He spent most of his teaching career at Chester and Tuscola high schools and taught part time at Parkland College. He possessed an extraordinary talent of being able to make even the most complex math easy to understand.

While attending the University of Illinois, Steve was a proud member of Alpha Delta Phi fraternity, where he served as president and was in the Orange Krush. Steve was a member of the Chester Moose Lodge.

Memorial donations may be made to the Illinois Alpha Delta Phi Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 17306, Urbana, IL 61803, or a local American Heart Association.

Due to COVID-19, no services will be held. The family requests individuals celebrate Steve’s life on his birthday, April 2, by wearing a tropical shirt, Illini gear or a wild tie, and remember how he enlightened the lives of so many with his brilliance and humor.