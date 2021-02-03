VG schools announce IDPH Spectator Policy

The Villa Grove High School District is excited to announce our IDPH Spectator Policy for all IHSA and IESA extra-curricular events under current IDPH Guidelines. While we are not going to be able to accommodate all spectators, or even entire families, we will provide an opportunity for all student-athletes to have representations in the crowd. The following guidelines will be in place and expected to be followed. Failure to adhere to these guidelines will result in an invitation to leave our facility.

District 302 Spectator Guidelines

* Masks must be worn at all times.

* Failure to follow IDPH guidelines will result in immediate removal.

* Event passes will be distributed by team coaches to players at each playing level (7th, 8th, JV and Varsity.)

* Depending on team roster size at each playing level, 1-2 tickets will be distributed for use by each family.

* No extra tickets will be available.

* There will be no visiting spectators allowed.

* Spectators will not be allowed into the game without the proper ticket.

* Spectators should not expect entry until 15 minutes prior to scheduled start times, or when doors are open for entry.

* Spectators should expect to sign in as they enter the gym to verify you are symptom free.

* Temperatures will be taken.

* The gym will be cleared immediately at the conclusion of the game.

* Spectators for prelim games (7th or JV) should exit the gym and return to their respective vehicles.

* No gathering in the gym, or outside.

* The bleachers/seating areas will be disinfected between games.

* The Only entrances that will be used will be the JH doors (next to the greenhouse).

* Entrance doors will remain locked, except for 15 minutes initial entry and will be checked periodically throughout the game by Host management. Late arrivals are okay, but do not expect immediate entrance.

* Upon entry, please proceed immediately to your assigned seating areas.

* Family members may sit together.

* No concessions will be available.

* Restrooms are located across the hall from the big gym.

Spectator Seating Areas

* Games that are held in the new gym will not accommodate spectators due to IDPH guidelines.

* As many games as possible will be held in the Big Gym as long as there isn’t a schedule conflict to allow spectators. (Please check online schedules and social media for updates)

Live Streaming on NFHS Network

* All games held in the Big Gym will be streamed on the NFHS Network Channel.

* Football games will also be streamed on our outdoor cameras.

* A subscription may be purchased for viewing of all VG games and most of our opponents.

* www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/villa-grove-high-school-villa-grove-il

* www.nfhsnetwork.com/supportprogram

* Subscriptions may be purchased by month ($10.99/mo) or annually ($69.99/yr)

* Games are available On Demand and can be watched at a later date.

* A portion of the subscription will be donated back to the VG Booster Club.

* Updated schedules will be available on our district website and district social media outlets.

* Policy is subject to change due to IDPH, IHSA, or state guidelines.