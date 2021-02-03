Tuscola schools announce IDPH Spectator Policy

Tuscola High School and East Prairie Middle School are excited to announce our IDPH Spectator Policy for all IHSA and IESA extra-curricular events under current IDPH Guidelines. There are currently no spectators allowed for Scholastic Bowl competitions. While we are not going to be able to accommodate all spectators, or even entire families, we will provide an opportunity for all student-athletes to have representations in the crowd. The following guidelines will be in place and expected to be followed. Failure to adhere to these guidelines will result in an invitation to leave our facility.

District 301 Spectator Guidelines

* Under Tier 1 the host school can hold 25 host school spectators.

* Under Phase 4 the host school can hold 25 host school spectators and 25 visiting school spectators.

* Masks must be worn at all times.

* Failure to follow IDPH guidelines will result in immediate removal.

* Event passes will be distributed by team coaches to players at each playing level.

* Depending on team roster size at each playing level, 1-2 tickets will be distributed for use by a family member/parent/guardian of each player.

* We will only distribute 2 tickets for rosters that allow for all players to have 2 tickets.

* Any excess tickets will be used for coaching staff spouse/significant other when possible or school discretion.

* Visiting teams will be given tickets which must be presented for entrance.

* There will be separate event passes Event Passes for each level (7th, 8th, Fr/JV, Varsity).

* Spectators will not be allowed into the game without proper pass/ticket.

* Spectators should not expect entry until 15 minutes prior to scheduled start times, or when doors are open for entry.

* Spectators can expect to be symptom screened and have their temperatures taken.

* The gym will be cleared immediately at the conclusion of the game.

* Spectators for prelim games (7th, Fr/JV) should exit the gym and return to their respective vehicles.

* No gathering in the gym, or outside.

* Please pick up any trash in your area and deposit it in the waste receptacles in each balcony.

* The bleachers/seating areas will be disinfected between games.

* The only Spectator Entrance to the TCHS gym will be the South Circle gym entrance off of Van Allen Street. Please park in this parking lot. East Prairie entrance will be the main Prairie Street entrance.

* Upon entry, please proceed immediately to your assigned seating area and sit on a marked space (represented by a Tuscola sticker) that is socially distanced from other spectators.

* Members of the same household may sit together.

* Entrance doors will remain locked, except for 15 minutes initial entry and will be checked periodically throughout the game by Host management. Late arrivals are okay, but do not expect immediate entrance.

* No concessions will be available.

* Restrooms are located in the northeast hallway of the cafeteria.

Spectator Seating Areas

* East Prairie Athletic Events held at East Prairie will not accommodate spectators due to IDPH guidelines requiring 30 feet separation from the playing area.

* East Prairie events that can be moved to the TCHS Gym without conflict will be held there, to allow for spectators. (Please check online schedules and social media)

* Tuscola spectators will sit in the South Balcony only.

* Visiting spectators will sit in the North Balcony only.

* Access to both seating areas are located on the west stairwells of the gym.

* Media members shall contact the school prior to 3 p.m. the day of the game they intend to cover for approval. (Media access will be dependent of availability)

Live Streaming on NFHS Network

* All TCHS home games for volleyball, girls basketball, and boys basketball will be streamed on the NFHS Network Channel.

* Football games will also be streamed on our outdoor cameras.

* Any East Prairie games that do not conflict, will be moved to TCHS and streamed on our NFHS Network Channel. (Check updated schedules when posted)

* A subscription may be purchased for viewing of all home TCHS games and most of our opponents

* Link: www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/tuscola-high-school-tuscola-il

* Subscriptions may be purchased by month ($10.99/mo) or annually ($69.99/yr)

* Thank you to Pow-Wows for the funds to purchase these cameras.