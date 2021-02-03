Christie Clinic PT Dept. Expands into Tuscola

Christie Clinic Department of Physical Therapy expands their services to Christie Clinic in Tuscola on Pembroke at 109 W Pembroke St. Sarah Jo Bouton, PT, DPT will begin seeing patients on February 1, 2021.

Bouton is an experienced healthcare provider who treats patients with a wide range of rehabilitative needs and specializes in Orthopedics, Sports Rehabilitation, Parkinson’s Disease and neurologic rehabilitation.

Other services provided at Christie Clinic in Tuscola on Main include Dermatology (beginning in Spring 2021), Dietitian, Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Laboratory, OB/GYN, Radiology (beginning in Spring 2021) and Pediatrics.

To make an appointment with the Department of Physical Therapy please call 217-366-1323.