Carle announcing updated visitor policies

Carle is announcing it’s easing some limitations for visitors and support persons beginning Thursday, January 28 at all Carle Health locations. The entire Carle system is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“We understand how difficult restricting visitors is on both patients and their families, but our commitment to keeping patients, staff and visitors safe is vital,” Lynne Barnes, President, Carle Foundation Hospital said.

Specified visiting hours remain in place. Please see the current visitor policy for the latest information on a hospital in your area. Visitors will need to use approved entrances, proceed directly to their patient room and minimize their movement throughout the facility.

While some areas will see a relaxation, others continue to restrict access following the best infection prevention guidance including no visitors in:

* Semi-private rooms

* Waiting rooms (except Surgical Services)

* COVID-19 positive patients (except end of life circumstances)

For family members in these areas, our teams work closely with them to keep connected via technology whenever possible.

Outpatient appointments and procedures now allow two support persons for patients under 18 or one support person for an adult patient where appropriate social distancing can be maintained. We recommend support persons wait outside of the facility when possible.

All visitors and support persons must wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth at all times while in our facilities. Acceptable face coverings include non-medical disposable or fabric masks.

The CDC does not recommend masks with exhalation valves because they may not prevent you from spreading germs to others. Please preserve medical-grade masks and N-95 respirators for healthcare personnel. A face shield does not replace a mask.

For the latest information on COVID-19 at Carle, visit carle.org/covid-19.