An update from the SAM Food Pantry to clients

The SAM Food Pantry had a good year in spite of COVID-19. We have had to make adjustments to function as a drive-thru. Masks are mandatory for both the clients and the volunteers. Clients remain in the vehicles and orders are filled by phone. Clients are asked to bring their phones that are charged.

We have been blessed to function in a community that has been so generous in their support through donations in food items or monetary. The annual food drive sponsored by the USPS in May and the Rotary in October were still held but were adjusted to monetary donations only due to COVID-19. For every dollar donated, the pantry is able to provide four meals. Our shelves are stocked, and we look forward to helping families with food insecurity issues.

The pantry does not use funds to purchase pet food – so we would appreciate any such donations.

We continue to be open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Tuscola United Methodist Church on Prairie Street. We are closed on the fifth Friday when it occurs in the month.

If you have questions regarding the pantry, please call the TUMC office at 217-253-4232. If no answer please leave your name and a phone number.

Thanks for your

continuing support,

Margie Delheimer

SAM Food Pantry