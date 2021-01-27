Zyndle Decker, 58 of Arcola, IL passed away at 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Zyndle was born on November 5, 1962 in Tuscola, IL. He was a son of James Franklin Sr. and Ruby Jane (Heath) Decker.

He is survived by his mom, Ruby Decker of Arthur, IL, one brother, James Franklin Decker Jr. of Broken Arrow, OK, one sister, Rhonda Schrock and her husband Willis of Manchester, TN, uncles, Wayne Smith of Arcola, IL and Don Smiley of Arcola, IL and aunts, Judy Ashley and Elsie Condarco both of Celina, TN and Mary Stewart of Hugo, IL.

He was preceded in death by his father, two sisters, Lisa and Rachel and two uncles, Tom (Taco) Smith and John Smith.

Zyndle worked at Monahan’s for many years. He enjoyed arrowhead hunting, he loved thrift store shopping, always looking for something special, and he enjoyed fishing and shooting pool.