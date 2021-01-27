Villa Grove Varsity Scholastic Bowl team starts season undefeated

By Tony Hooker

The Villa Grove Varsity Scholastic Bowl team is off to a great start for the 2021 season,

Team members including, Senior Kate Eisenmenger and Juniors Izzy Davis, Andrew McQueen, Mylee Sprague, Caleb Wiessing have started out 4-0 on the season after defeating Okaw Valley and Cumberland in their first “home” match. The Blue Devils then went on “the road” to defeat Sangamon Valley and Heritage.

The JV squad has gotten off to a slow start, losing matches to Okaw Valley, Sangamon Valley, and Heritage. Team members include sophomores Sam Bender, Jesse Bessent, Ella Kellerhals, Allison Kneer, and Kyleigh Price and Freshmen Jeryn Bennett, Ethan Carroll, Landon Kappes, Alison Pangburn, Lauren Sprague, Sabrina Wehrheim, Zach Wells, Addie Wilson, Austin Zoch.

Because of the pandemic, all matches this season are being hosted via discord, and teams don’t travel physically, but they do host meets. VGHS will be back in action on January 28 when they participate in a meet hosted by Cerro Gordo and also featuring Bement.