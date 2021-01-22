Edna M. (Gingerich) Schrock

Edna Mae (Gingerich) Schrock, 76 years, seven months and three days, of Arthur, IL passed away at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Otto Center, south of Arthur, IL. Bishop Larry R. Diener will officiate. Burial will be in the Otto Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Otto Center and any time after 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Otto Center. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Edna Mae was born on June 17, 1944 in Tuscola, IL. She was a daughter of Ervin and Sarah (Bontrager) Gingerich. She married Levi M. Schrock on September 25, 1962 in rural Arthur, IL, they lived in Holy Matrimony, 58 years, 3 months, 26 days.

She is survived by her husband, Levi, of Arthur, IL, six children, Larry Jay Schrock and his wife Delores (Herschberger) of Tuscola, IL, Kenneth Lynn Schrock and his wife Melissa (Yoars) of Arthur, IL, Roger Keith Schrock and his wife Jeannette (Kauffman) of Arthur, IL, Richard Lee Schrock and his wife Tina (Walker) of Chatham, IL, Carol Ann (Schrock) Gingerich and her husband Robert of Arthur, IL and David Alan Schrock of Cooks Mills, IL, 22 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, three brothers, Elva Gingerich and his wife Sovilla of Arthur, IL, Ed Gingerich and his wife Edna of Arthur, IL and Willard Gingerich and his wife Wilma of Atwood, IL, and one sister, Viola Miller of Ava, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Sarah (Bontrager) Gingerich and a brother-in-law, Melvin Miller.

Edna Mae was a member of the Old Order Amish Faith.