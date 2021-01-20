Vickie L. Burns

Vickie Lynn Burns, 69, of Moline, passed away, Thursday, December 31, 2020, at her residence.

Vickie was born on November 26, 1951, in Moline, the daughter of Richard and Joanne Gower Rockwell. She married Dr. J. Richard Burns on March 9, 1974, in East Moline.

She was the office manager with East Moline Chiropractic Clinic for 47 years. She was a loving mother and wife; she was always caring about others.

Survivors include her husband, Dr. J. Richard Burns; son, Keith Burns (Amanda Potter); sister, Cindy (Dave) Gibbs, brothers, Shelley (Sherry) Rockwell, Shawn Rockwell, Todd (Mary) Rockwell, sister, Bridget Rockwell, mother-in-law Martha Burns of Tuscola and sister-in-law Barbara (Mark) Kroenig of St. Louis.

She was preceded in death by her parents and daughters, Angela Christine and Dr. Kelly Burns and her father-in-law Dale Burns.