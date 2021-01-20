Theresa Fields, 69, of Villa Grove passed away at 7:30 p.m. on January 7, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon, IL with her husband by her side.

Theresa was born on July 16, 1951 at Jarman Hospital in Tuscola. She was the daughter of Merle and Norma (Christians) Rahn.

She is survived by her husband, Christie (Cork) Fields, step-daughter Candace McElhaney, granddaughter Maggie, her brother Cary (Beth) Rahn of Bourbon, IL, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Bruce and Kevin.

Theresa graduated from Tuscola High School in 1969 and was proud of her class. Her senior year of high school the superintendent of Douglas County Schools persuaded Theresa to go to college and become a teacher. She then attended Eastern Illinois University and graduated in 1973 with a degree in education. She taught from 1973-1977 at Polo School District. She then moved to Springfield to work for the Illinois State Bar Association. Wanting to get closer to home, she moved back to teach in Villa Grove in 1980 until her retirement in 2011.

During her teaching career at Villa Grove, she taught junior high and high school Home Economics and Consumer Education. She was president of VGEA for many years and also served as secretary. Theresa was Student Council Advisor for several years and was honored to be chosen as the Grand Marshall of the Homecoming Parade.

Theresa was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tuscola, IL all of her life. She taught Sunday school for many years and served as secretary for the Ladies Association.

She was a life-long member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and looked forward to their monthly meetings and luncheons.

Theresa loved to vacation, short weekend getaways, EIU and U of I ballgames, and shopping. She loved going out and running into former students who would often say “Miss Rahn (or Mrs. Fields), do you remember our foods class, our fake wedding, or Consumer Education class?”

Special thanks go out to Karen and Roger Schweighart who were like a sister and brother to Theresa. Karen would call, text, and check on Theresa.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the Villa Grove State Bank for the Theresa Fields Scholarship Fund for Villa Grove High School students or to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tuscola in her name.

A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tuscola where Rev. Jason Braaten officiated. Burial followed at the Villa Grove Cemetery in Villa Grove.