Laura Kaye Coile, 51, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Arthur Home in Arthur, IL following a courageous fight with Huntington’s Disease.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 25, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, 300 East Daggy Street, Tuscola, IL with Pastor Mike Wilder officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery. The family requests everyone attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the services at the church.

Laura was born on March 12, 1969 in Charleston, IL the daughter of Michael W. Wright and Judith A. Rahn.

Survivors include her mother: Judith A. Wright of Tuscola, sons: Cody Coile and Austin Coile both of Tuscola, brother: John (Mia) Wright of South Korea and sister: Michelle (Brad) Bugos of Villa Grove and many extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her father and nephew: Adam Wright.

Laura was a member of the Tuscola First Baptist Church. She graduated from Eastern Illinois University.

