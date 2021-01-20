Janice K. Wetzel, 85 of Tuscola, formerly Chicago, died Saturday, January 16, 2021 at home. She was born July 15, 1935 in Chicago, the daughter of Margaret and Francis McElligott. She is survived by her son Raymond Wetzel of Crown Point, IN and daughter Rhonda Booher (Aaron) of Tolono, 4 grandsons Brandon Booher (Shannon), Brett Booher, Brian Booher (Veronica), and Dakota Wetzel, and 3 great-grandchildren Adelynn, Levi, and Parker.

Jan was a highly respected secretary for the director of the District 31 office of the United Steelworkers union for 30 years, retiring in 1984. She was key in organizing countless district conference meetings and other social events for the union. She had a forte for planning and organizing, was a fantastic cook, and always enjoyed hosting parties and family gatherings at home. She was a member of the Oak Lawn Elks and the Tuscola Moose clubs and always looked forward to visiting with friends there.

Jan loved spending time with her family and always had them in her thoughts no matter what. She loved to brag about her children and grandchildren and was so proud to be Gigi to 3 great-grands with one more on the way. She was a lifelong Chicago Bears fan and always looked forward to football season. She will be remembered as a generous, feisty and loving Mother and Grandmother, leaving us all with many great memories and so many stories to tell.

As her final act of generosity Jan has donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Association. No funeral service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to an organization of the donor’s choice.

What Jan would really like is for you to raise a glass to her memory and remember like her tattoo said, “It’s 5:00 Somewhere”!

