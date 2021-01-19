Robert W. Shriver, 58, of Tuscola passed away at 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his home.

Robert was born on July 21, 1962 in Wichita Falls, TX to David and Runelle (Fessler) Shriver.

He is survived by two daughters, Angela Shriver Orwin and Mariah Blankenship; four grandchildren, Maleah Roberts, Sarah Rogers, Kelly Orwin, and Jessie Orwin; one sister, Tina Reinhart; niece and nephew, Jessica and Dustin Reinhart; and great-nephews, Davian and Drayden Peters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Runelle Shriver.

There will be no services held.