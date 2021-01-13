Timothy R. Pollock, 60, of Tuscola, IL, passed away at 7:10 p.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL

Funeral Services were held at 10 a.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 East Northline Road, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Jason Braaten officiating. Burial followed in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the church.

Tim was born on February 15, 1960 in Urbana, IL, the son of Raymond W. and Wilma E. Wendte Pollock. He married Tresa L. Crist on May 5, 1990 in Tuscola. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Travis Pollock of Tuscola, Tiffany (Owen) Crouch of Savoy, step-daughter: Crystal Butler of Groveland, FL, grandchildren: Faith, Gage, Darian, Samuel, Asenith, Elizabeth and Lauryn, brothers: William Pollock and Mark Pollock both of Tuscola, sisters: Janet Pollock of Newman and Marilyn Mann of Tuscola.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step-son: Kyle Crist.

Memorials are suggested to Tresa Pollock to help pay for burial expenses.

Tim formerly worked as a fabricator at Progress Industries in Arthur. He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, where he has served as head usher for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his many family members and his grandchildren. Tim loved camping, farming and working in Mark Whitson’s workshop.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com