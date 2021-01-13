Norma Louise Cox of Villa Grove, IL passed away peacefully at Newman Rehabilitation and Health Care Center on January 10, 2021.

Norma was born October 1936 to Esta Verian and Clara June (Miller) Arbuckle of Newman, IL. She married Marshall Dean Cox of Allerton, IL in 1953 and was preceded in death by her husband and one sister.

Norma was an avid golfer and loved flowers. She also held a special place in her heart for the Chicago Cubs and the Fighting Illini.

She is survived by her children, Sheree (Kent) Waltz of Metcalf, IL and Gary (Debbie) Cox of Camargo, IL; a brother-in-law, Dale Cox, of Gainsville, GA; two sisters, Patricia Rice of Wingate, IN and Paula Leutzinger of Lovejoy, GA; three grandchildren, Lisa (Dan) Smith of Bloomington, IL, David (Abby) Waltz of Hume IL, and James (Melody) Strubinger of Camargo, IL; and two great-grandsons, Jaxson and Parker Strubinger of Camargo.

Due to COVID, a private family graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Fairfield Cemetery with Mr. Ted Shearer officiating.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Murdock United Methodist Church.