Fred Harvey, 88, of Arcola, IL passed away at 9:25 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at his residence.

Private funeral services were held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Edwards Funeral Home. Rev. Paul Froese officiated. Military Rites were conducted by the Arcola Honor Guard at the funeral home. Burial was in the Arcola Cemetery at a later date. Friends could pay their respects to Fred and sign the register book between the hours of 1:00 p.m and 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the funeral home.

Fred was born January 8, 1932 in Walnut Hill, IL. He was a son of John and Ada (Piercy) Harvey. He married Sandra Kay Deem on August 25, 1955 in Mt. Vernon, IL.

Fred is survived by his wife, Kay; one son Steve Harvey and his wife Kim of Villa Grove, IL; one grandson, Tyler Harvey and his wife Rachel of Villa Grove and a great-granddaughter, Genevieve Ann Harvey; two sisters, Margarite Morgan and Faye Johnson both of Mt. Vernon, IL; one brother, John Henry Harvey and his wife Shirley of Sandoval, IL and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Michael Gene Harvey, and two sisters, Cora and Nellie.

Fred was an Army Veteran of the Korean War.

He attended the First Apostolic Church in Arthur, IL.

Fred retired as a supervisor from USI in Tuscola, IL in 1992 with 38 years of service. He served on the Arcola City Council from April 17, 1989 to May 2, 1992 and as the Treasurer for the City of Arcola from April 21, 1997 to May 1, 2017. Fred and Kay helped to start the Arcola Motel and managed it for two years. Later they managed the Best Western.

Fred had been a member of the Kaskaskia Country Club, he was an avid golfer, he enjoyed doing yard work, he loved classic country music, he helped many people with their taxes, as he was a “real numbers guy”.

Fred was a regular at coffee, being a long-time member of Arrol’s Coffee Club, frequenting the Dutch Kitchen, the Dairy Queen and most recently McDonalds. He always liked to visit and catch-up with good friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Michael G. Harvey fund in care of the Arcola Foundation or the Arcola Lions Club.