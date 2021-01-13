Coach Kolhbecher’s Lady Warriors to feature a young bunch of athletes

By Lenny Sementi

No one puts in more time dedicated to his craft than Tuscola’s own Coach K., head girls basketball coach Tim Kohlbecker. Over the next several weeks we will be spotlighting both boys and girls basketball programs at TCHS. Despite the pause due to state mitigations coach K is extremely excited about the future of the very successful program starting this week with the freshman and sophomore classes. It will be one of the largest rosters during the long time bench bosses time patrolling the sidelines of the hard court with seven sophomore players and eight freshmen.

Kohlbecker welcomes back a very talented group of second year players. “The sophs are comprised of a lot of versatile athletes.” Stated the coach “It’s a good mix of players with different attributes but complementary skill sets.”

Leading the way for that group is a strong backcourt featuring Ella Boyer, Isabelle Wilcox and Mia Hausmann. Boyer hasn’t let injuries early in her career dampen her spirits logging quite a few minutes on the varsity floor a year ago as a freshman. She is solid with the ball in her hand and shoots the three ball as good as anyone in the program. “Ella is very competitive and is an accurate shooter, Izzy just is very athletic and will be a problem for people to deal with and Mia’s quickness and overall speed will cause issues for our opponents,” stated the coach.

Hausmann was out most of her freshman campaign due to injury so is a little of an unknown commodity. As is classmate Clair Meyer who like Hausmann relies on her foot speed on the floor but also like Hausmann was injured most of last season.

Molly MacAulay is another player that missed most of her freshman season with injuries but unlike the others will reside in the paint most of the time. “Molly plays physical,” Kohlbecker commented. “Joining her down low will be Makenna Fiscus who can play inside and out and is one of our most coachable players. Harley Woodard adds some more size under the basket and gives us an athletic presence in the post.”

He hasn’t had a lot of time with the freshman group because of the mitigation limitations but thinks the group can be very successful if they are willing to put in the work and the time needed. Sydney Moss has opened some eyes early with her athletic ability and so has Zoey Thomason especially in transition and Addyson Ring has shown the ability to get to the rim as well as distribute the ball.

“It’s a big group and their sheer numbers may be their strongest asset,” the coach said. “Emily Czerwonka is a good shooter, and Marissa Boyer, Carlina Patterson, Catie Gibson and Lauren Woods all have positive attitudes and are very coachable. These two classes combined, have a lot of the necessary parts to be a force in the Central Illinois Conference, so long as we can blend the parts and create chemistry.