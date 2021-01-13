Betty J. Thoman, age 95, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born September 6, 1925 at home in Fayette County, Illinois. The daughter of Marion and Edna Benefiel-Siebert. She married Julian Thoman on February 12, 1949 in Vandalia, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Thoman; infant daughter, Deborah Thoman; parents, Marion & Edna Benefiel-Siebert; siblings, Marjorie Bailey, Robert Siebert, Wanda Mahon, Mary Cole, James Siebert, and Connie Bingham.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Tuscola, Illinois where she was active in many areas, serving as co-leader of the Sam Food Pantry, taught Sunday school class for young children, was a member of the United Methodist Women, a member of the Chapel Class at the church and also volunteered at North Ward Grade School Breakfast Program. She also enjoyed baking specialty cakes. Prior to moving, she worked for Illinois Bell for 8 years in Vandalia, Illinois. In 1956 they had the opportunity to move to Tuscola, Illinois where she worked for General Telephone for 6 months. She then worked for Dr. Stanley Cross for 32 years as a Dental Assistant. After the death of her husband in 2017 she moved to Kingston, Tennessee to be closer to her daughter. Family was very important to her and the love she felt for us was unwavering and unconditional. She always put the needs of all of us before her own and she taught us the power of family. Her strength was an inspiration for us all.

Survivors; Daughter, Pamela L. McDonald (David) of Kingston, TN; Grandchildren, Christina Edwards, Amy McGarigle (Mike); Step-grandchildren, Dean McDonald (Kris), Dawn Mannino (Anthony); Great-grandchildren, Nineteen; Brother, Gary Siebert of Mulberry Grove, IL; Sister, Carolyn Thompson of Vandalia, IL. Several extended family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Vandalia, Illinois and will be announced once the information becomes available. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tuscola United Methodist Church, Sam Pantry at 901 North Prairie, Tuscola, Illinois 61953.

