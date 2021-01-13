Barbara E. Lohr, 78, of Tuscola, passed away at 5:28 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 at her residence, five days after the death of her husband, David Lohr — both from complications of COVID-19.

Visitation was held for Barb and Dave from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, January 8, 2021, at the funeral home.

A combined private family service was held on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home and burial followed at the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Barb was born on October 8, 1942 in Alton, Ill., the daughter of Paul and Dorothy Ward Rowe. She married David G. Lohr on April 21, 1962, in Alton. He preceded her in death on January 2, 2021.

She is survived by two daughters, Christine (Richard) VanDyke of Indianapolis, Ind., and Cynthia Lohr of Tuscola; grandchildren, Virginia and Wyatt VanDyke; sister: Cheryl (Randy) Sieberg of Columbia, MO, brother-in-law, Ken Lohr (partner, Mary Sue) of Mahtomedi, MN.; sister-in-law, Lilas Lohr, Booneville, IN

Barbara was a homemaker and member of the Tuscola First Christian Church. She was a Girl Scout leader and also enjoyed helping out as a classroom mom. She was an amazing cook and made the most fabulous holiday dinners as well as epic seasonally themed parties. Her favorite thing was spending time with her grandkids and loved traveling with family, especially to Disney.

Memorials are suggested to the Aikman Wildlife Adventure, Arthur, IL

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com