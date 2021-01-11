Lillie Joyce Dalzell

Lillie J oyce Dalzell, 73, of Villa Grove died at 12:04 a.m. on January 2, 2021 at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman.

Lillie was born on May 5, 1947 to Avery and Nannie (Hughes) Meeks. She married Steve Dalzell on September 6, 1969 in Providence, KY.

Lillie graduated from Providence High School and then attended Murray State University where she got a bachelors degree in Home Economics. Over the years Lillie worked in several real estate offices, and was an antique dealer. She loved going to garage sales and finding antiques, being in her garden, and most of all her family.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Dalzell; one son, Shawn (Stacey) Dalzell; and two grandchildren, Paige and Cody Dalzell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Avery and Nannie Meeks.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the Murdock Cemetery with Mr. Ted Shearer officiating. Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove) is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National MS Society (nationalmssociety.org) or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.