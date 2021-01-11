Ann Drescher of Lake Worth, Florida, formerly from Villa Grove, Illinois, died at home, under hospice care on December 28, 2020. She was born February 5, 1933, the daughter of Carl and Lois (Fristoe) Livengood.

She married Clifford Drescher and had four children, Cheri Drescher, Clifford (Darla) Drescher, Gail LeChard, and Tony (TerriAnne) Drescher, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one brother.

Ann grew up in Villa Grove where she drove a school bus, and worked lunch hours at the school. She was a volunteer at the Methodist church as a Sunday school teacher, and junior choir director.

She and Cliff moved to Florida in l970 where she worked then retired. In her retirement she volunteered in the community as a multi-tasker. She edited the community newspaper and was Secretary of the HOA for at least 10 years. She enjoyed driving her golf cart and visiting with the community members.

She will be buried, next to Clifford, at Villa Grove cemetery. She requested no services.