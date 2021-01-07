Tina Marie Hubbart, 55, of Villa Grove passed away at 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital.

Tina was born November 21, 1965 to Richard and Ida (Street) Smith. She married Jon Hubbart on September 24, 1988 in Tolono.

She graduated from Catlin High School in 1984. She was employed at Dart Container Corp. for 35 years.

She leaves behind her husband, Jon Hubbart; two sons, Zachary Hubbart of Shelbyville, TN and Austin Hubbart of Villa Grove; her mother Ida Smith of Catlin; two brothers, Montell (Kelly) Smith and Scotty Smith both of Catlin; nephew, Kyle Smith of Catlin; and two great-nephews, Lennox and Lane of Catlin.

She was preceded in death by her father and step-father Gene Johnson.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Centennial Cemetery in Villa Grove. Pastor Mike Zylstra will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Villa Grove Booster Club.