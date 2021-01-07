Robert L. Rose Jr

Robert Leon Rose Jr., age 62, of Oakland, IL passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

Robert was born September 22, 1958 in Charleston, IL to Robert Leon Rose Sr. and Dana Marie (Applegate) Rose.

He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother; two sons: David Rose of Oakland, IL and Josiah Alan Rose of Arcola, IL; one brother: James E. Rose of Oakland, IL; two sisters: Carol Ann (Dick) Nixon of Oakland, IL; and Lisa Darlene Buckmaster of Oakland, IL; and two grandchildren: Gavin A. Rose and Collyn M. Rose.

Cremation rites were accorded, and no public services will be held.

