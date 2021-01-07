Melinda M. Retter, 42, of Camargo passed away at 11:02 a.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at her home.

Melinda was born on March 20, 1978 to Fred and Doris (Stoltz) Retter in Camargo, IL.

She is survived by her parents, Fred and Doris Retter of Camargo; one brother, Fred Retter of Grayslake, IL; and one niece and nephew, Julia and Isaac Retter. Other surviving relatives are her aunts and uncles and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred and Helen Retter and Mervin and Edith Stoltz all from Gibson City; and a sister-in-law, Donna Retter.

Melinda was a life member of the Villa Grove VFW Auxiliary and a member of the Camargo United Methodist Church. She overcame many challenges during her lifetime, including having been born on one of the worst snowstorms in Illinois history. She was small in stature, but big-hearted and touched many lives. She was a hard worker and didn’t hesitate to help when needed. She graduated from Villa Grove High School and took a couple of Parkland College courses. After she graduated, she helped her parents at their place of business until it closed. She loved her cats and talked about them to anyone who asked. She loved to drive, a challenge that she overcame, and was very careful while driving. She was most recently employed by the City of Villa Grove as a janitor for the Senior Citizen building. She was employed for several years as a janitor for the Villa Grove VFW.

A graveside service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Centennial Cemetery in Villa Grove, IL with Pastor Bruce Weiman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Villa Grove VFW Auxiliary Post 2876 or to the Douglas County Humane Society.