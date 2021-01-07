Gene A. Greek, 83, of Atwood, IL, passed away at 8:25 a.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL

Gene was born on September 12, 1937 in Princeton, IN, to Eugene and Delama (Geiser) Greek.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Arlie Carolyn (Malone) Greek, daughters: Rebecca A. Lucas of Tuscola and Margaret E. Greek of Champaign, brother: Robert D. Greek of Evansville, IN, grandsons: William (Kelley) Lucas of Mt. Zion and Shane Lucas of Atwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Pamela S. King, brothers: Eugene Greek, Jr., Gary Mack Greek and son-in-law: Curt Lucas.

Gene graduated from Edwards County Senior High School, Albion, IL in 1955 and from Eastern Illinois University, Charleston, IL in 1959. He was formerly employed at Polymer Services Laboratories in Tuscola and Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL. He retired as Assistant to the Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Illinois.

Gene enjoyed teaching his Sunday school class at First Baptist Church of Atwood, golfing and having morning coffee with his buddies at Harris Electric.

A private family service was held on Monday, January 4, 2021. Due to the current situation, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carle Hospice, First Baptist Church of Atwood or United Church of Atwood.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com