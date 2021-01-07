Fred C. Ross

Fred Carroll Ross of Monticello, formerly of Tuscola, died on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Fred was born May 21, 1940, the son of Virgil and Mary Larmore Ross. He married Gaila Grubb on July 21, 1963. She survives.

Preceding him in death were his parents, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Floyd and Mildred Grubb.

Fred is survived by his daughters Katrina (Deon) Chester of Tuscola; Susanna (Michael) Williams of Carmel, IN; and son Jeremy (Sarah) Ross of Monticello. Also surviving are grandchildren Olivia and Donovan Chester; Lillian and Alexis Williams; Mary Grace, William and Rachel Ross, his sister Carolyn (David) Pruett of Tuscola and brother-in-law Tom (Pam) Grubb of Wesley Chapel, FL

Fred graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1958. He joined the United States Navy in 1960 and was an active reservist until 1966. He worked on his family farm before starting a long career with Cabot Corporation. The farm remained a priority to Fred. He recently renovated an original 1880 ‘s farmhouse on the property for his family’s use. His children and grandchildren remember stories about Fred’s favorite Brown Swiss cow and other pets and livestock.

Fred was a member of the Tuscola United Methodist Church where he sang many tenor solos in the choir and led a men’s Bible study. He was an avid fan of the Cubs, Bears, and Fighting Illini. Fred enjoyed cars and motorcycles, and he especially enjoyed restoring a 1964 Pontiac GTO with son Jeremy.

Fred’s family will host a private gathering at a future date. They wish to thank the staffs at The Waterford at Bridle Brook in Mahomet, Kirby Medical Center in Monticello, and the Piatt County Nursing in Monticello for their dedicated and loving care.

Memorial contributions can be made to Tuscola United Methodist Church, 901 North Prairie Street, Tuscola, IL 61953; Kirby Medical Center, 1000 Medical Drive, Monticello, IL 61856; or Piatt County Nursing Home, 1111 North State Street, Monticello, IL 61856.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com