Back in the Day 1-6-21

Ten years ago

January 12, 2011

The former Dixie Truckstop property demolition was a hot topic at the Tuscola City Council meeting. The council was finalizing a Corrective Action Plan with the EPA, which would result in demolition in a few short weeks.

This week’s edition highlighted special moments of 2010 including: $50,000 raised for Can Do for Classrooms during this year’s PRIDE Walk; 11 Russian students being the guests of honor for a week at TCHS, and Cody Shemadine and Olivia Morris being crowned Homecoming King and Queen.

Alex Kemp, Anthony Morrison, and Lydia Swinford were chosen to represent Tuscola at the Illinois Music Educators Association All-State Conference. Kemp and Swinford performed in the Vocal Jazz group and Morrison was chosen for the Honors Choir.

The 2010-2011 Tuscola High School freshman basketball team included Dylan Taylor, Kyle Stenger, Austin Martin, Stanley James, Tucker Robinson, Tanner Robinson, Chander Kerns, Tristan Williams, Nicolas Cler, Kyle Pugh, and Jackson McCrory.

Twenty years ago

January 9, 2001

Tuscola resident Alta Long was hired as the city treasurer, replacing Linda Watkins, who resigned to take a job in private industry.

East Prairie seventh grader Shane Wasiloski was chosen the local winner of this year’s Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest.

Betsy Bergenson, daughter of Randy and Maureen Bergeson of Tuscola, and Jeff Guin, son of Bob and Eileen Guin of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. announced their engagement and approaching marriage.

The Tuscola Warriors’ 54-58 victory over Heritage Friday night in the LOVC Tournament opener was a nailbiter down to the final minutes of the game. Kenny Hogue was a high-point scorer with 19, and also led in rebounds with seven. Meanwhile, the Lady Warriors had a cold shooting night, falling to Oakland 58-36.

Thirty years ago

January 8, 1991

Douglas County farmers were among those in attendance at a hearing regarding the Dept. of Conservation’s proposal to turn the former Penn Central railroad line property–located in the heart of Douglas County farmland–into a bike trail.

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Griffith of Tuscola announced the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter Kimberly to Mark Kemp, son of Charles Kemp and Carol Baker, both of Pontiac. Kim and Mark were planning an Oct. 5, 1991 wedding.

Former Tuscola resident Jeff Little was among artists selected by the Parkland College art faculty to display work in the Alumni Invitational exhibit in Parkland’s Art Gallery. He had several pieces on display for the event.

Fans of the Lady Warriors who ventured out to Broadlands for the girls basketball game not only saw Tuscola come away with a 66-43 victory, but witnessed Kendra Blaudow set a single-game scoring record for TCHS with 43 points.

Forty years ago

January 13, 1981

An effort to adopt new city codes for buildings in Tuscola suffered a setback Monday night when a motion to do so died for lack of a second.

Kevin Burke of Tuscola, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Burke, was a December graduate of Columbus College of Art and Design in Columbus, Ohio. He graduated magna cum laude, only the 10th graduate to earn that honor in five years at the school.

A 30th anniversary open house was being planned for Lowell and Viola Dallas of Tuscola. The event was being hosted by their children, Gary Dallas and wife Dawn, and Debbie Horath and husband David.

Tuscola’s hopes for a second consecutive Jamaica Invitational Tournament title were destroyed when evental champion Chrisman edged the Warriors 48-40. Tuscola was led in scoring by All-Tournament center John Murray, who pumped in 18 points.

Fifty years ago

January 7, 1971

Joseph Wilhelm, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Wilhelm of Tuscola, received the American Institute of Chemical Engineering award at the University of Illinois. The award is given to one student who has the highest GPA during the first two years at UI.

Statistics compiled within Douglas County for the recently concluded calendar year showed 192 births and 149 deaths recorded in 1970, and 194 marriage licenses issued.

Melita Commandery 37 Knights Templar of Tuscola was planning a formal ceremony later in the month in observance of its 100 years of service, with its charter having been granted on October 26, 1870.

The Tuscola Warriors posted a second-place finish in the Paris Holiday Tournament, falling to host Paris 83-54. Jon Surma was selected to the All-Tournament team, finishing the competition with a total of 72 points and 41 rebounds over the three games played.